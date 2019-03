- Cobb County authorities expect to file upgraded charges against a homeowner after he allegedly shot and killed one worker and wounded another at his home.

Twenty-one-year Jake Allen Horne, of Marietta, died from his wounds Thursday after family members said he was taken off of life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The other shooting victim, 37-year-old Gordon Montcalm, of Buchanan, suffered multiple wounds in the Wednesday afternoon shooting and was in serious condition as of early Thursday evening.

Cobb County Police arrested the homeowner, 68-year-old Larry Joel Epstein, at his home on Wellington Lane after he allegedly shot the two electrical workers as they tried to leave at the end of their workday.

Police originally charged Epstein with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is expected to make his first court appearance at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Thursday night, where he’s being held without bond.

According to a police news release, the Cobb County Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit will work with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office to file upgraded charges.

Police investigators returned to the home Thursday to go over the scene and gather evidence.

Police did not immediately say what may have sparked the shootings.

Horne’s aunt, Lisa Godsey, told FOX 5’s Patty Pan the big plans and dreams of her nephew have been shattered because of the shooting.

In a FaceTime interview, Godsey said about her nephew, “He was trustworthy, hard-working, he was fun to be around. He was a kind, loving soul. He would do anything for anyone.”

Family members set up a GoFundMe page Thursday to support the dead man’s immediate family with the hashtag “#JUSTICEFORJAKEHORNE."

The posting reads, “This can't be more of a tragedy to my family and his friends Jake was one of a kind he was funny, he was caring, very well-liked by everyone he came in contact with, loving hard-working and very smart. Jake and his sister Sadie have been through so much in the past few years losing both of their parents forcing both of them to struggle with the aftermath and just to survive. He had big plans of making it in this world. My children and Jake and Sadie we're all best of friends I never in my life have seen my boys cry the way that they have since hearing of this bad news please if there is anything anyone can donate to help with the cost a funeral expenses and other things to help it would be a blessing. Thank you in advance and may God bless each and every one of you and I pray that no tragedy such as this comes to anyone.”

Jake’s aunt added, “I don’t understand why a man could do something like that to take a young boy’s life. Why he chose to do that, I have no idea.”

