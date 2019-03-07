< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcharges-upgraded-against-homeowner-after-victim-in-contracting-dispute-shooting-dies width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393601967" data-article-version="1.0">Charges upgraded against homeowner after victim in contracting dispute shooting dies</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393601967" data-article-version="1.0">Charges upgraded against homeowner after victim in contracting dispute shooting dies</h1> </header> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/homeowner%20arrested%20wellington_1551971395382.jpg_6863992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/homeowner%20arrested%20wellington_1551971395382.jpg_6863992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="homeowner arrested wellington_1551971395382.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20OPEN%20WELLINGTON%20LANE%20DOUBLE%20SHOOTING%206P%20_00.00.50.20_1551911157257.png_6860267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V OPEN WELLINGTON LANE DOUBLE SHOOTING 6P _00.00.50.20_1551911157257.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20WELLINGTON%20LANE%20DOUBLE%20SHOOTING%20%20SET%20UP%205P%20_00.00.03.15_1551911152421.png_6860266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V WELLINGTON LANE DOUBLE SHOOTING SET UP 5P _00.00.03.15_1551911152421.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20OPEN%20WELLINGTON%20LANE%20DOUBLE%20SHOOTING%206P%20_00.00.13.12_1551911152231.png_6860265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V OPEN WELLINGTON LANE DOUBLE SHOOTING 6P _00.00.13.12_1551911152231.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-393601967-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/homeowner%20arrested%20wellington_1551971395382.jpg_6863992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="homeowner arrested wellington_1551971395382.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20OPEN%20WELLINGTON%20LANE%20DOUBLE%20SHOOTING%206P%20_00.00.50.20_1551911157257.png_6860267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V OPEN WELLINGTON LANE DOUBLE SHOOTING 6P _00.00.50.20_1551911157257.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20WELLINGTON%20LANE%20DOUBLE%20SHOOTING%20%20SET%20UP%205P%20_00.00.03.15_1551911152421.png_6860266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V WELLINGTON LANE DOUBLE SHOOTING SET UP 5P _00.00.03.15_1551911152421.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20OPEN%20WELLINGTON%20LANE%20DOUBLE%20SHOOTING%206P%20_00.00.13.12_1551911152231.png_6860265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V OPEN WELLINGTON LANE DOUBLE SHOOTING 6P _00.00.13.12_1551911152231.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/charges-upgraded-against-homeowner-after-victim-in-contracting-dispute-shooting-dies">FOX 5 News </a> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 06:08PM EST</span></p> </div> data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/homeowner%20arrested%20wellington_1551971395382.jpg_6863992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Charges upgraded against homeowner after victim in contracting dispute shooting dies&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/homeowner%20arrested%20wellington_1551971395382.jpg_6863992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/charges-upgraded-against-homeowner-after-victim-in-contracting-dispute-shooting-dies" data-title="Charges upgraded against homeowner after victim in contracting dispute shooting dies" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/charges-upgraded-against-homeowner-after-victim-in-contracting-dispute-shooting-dies" addthis:title="Charges upgraded against homeowner after victim in contracting dispute shooting dies"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393601967");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 06:08PM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393601967" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Cobb County authorities expect to file upgraded charges against a homeowner after he allegedly shot and killed one worker and wounded another at his home.</p><p>Twenty-one-year Jake Allen Horne, of Marietta, died from his wounds Thursday after family members said he was taken off of life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The other shooting victim, 37-year-old Gordon Montcalm, of Buchanan, suffered multiple wounds in the Wednesday afternoon shooting and was in serious condition as of early Thursday evening.</p><p>Cobb County Police arrested the homeowner, 68-year-old Larry Joel Epstein, at his home on Wellington Lane after he allegedly shot the two electrical workers as they tried to leave at the end of their workday.</p><p>Police originally charged Epstein with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is expected to make his first court appearance at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Thursday night, where he’s being held without bond.</p><p>According to a police news release, the Cobb County Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit will work with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office to file upgraded charges.</p><p>Police investigators returned to the home Thursday to go over the scene and gather evidence.</p><p>Police did not immediately say what may have sparked the shootings.</p><p>Horne’s aunt, Lisa Godsey, told FOX 5’s Patty Pan the big plans and dreams of her nephew have been shattered because of the shooting.</p><p>In a FaceTime interview, Godsey said about her nephew, “He was trustworthy, hard-working, he was fun to be around. He was a kind, loving soul. He would do anything for anyone.”</p><p>Family members <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/6z5hcn4" onclick="window.open(this.href, '', 'resizable=no,status=no,location=no,toolbar=no,menubar=no,fullscreen=no,scrollbars=no,dependent=no'); return false;">set up a GoFundMe page </a>Thursday to support the dead man’s immediate family with the hashtag “<a href="https://www.gofundme.com/6z5hcn4" target="_blank">#JUSTICEFORJAKEHORNE</a>."</p><p>The posting reads, “This can't be more of a tragedy to my family and his friends Jake was one of a kind he was funny, he was caring, very well-liked by everyone he came in contact with, loving hard-working and very smart. Jake and his sister Sadie have been through so much in the past few years losing both of their parents forcing both of them to struggle with the aftermath and just to survive. He had big plans of making it in this world. My children and Jake and Sadie we're all best of friends I never in my life have seen my boys cry the way that they have since hearing of this bad news please if there is anything anyone can donate to help with the cost a funeral expenses and other things to help it would be a blessing. Thank you in advance and may God bless each and every one of you and I pray that no tragedy such as this comes to anyone.”</p><p>Jake’s aunt added, “I don’t understand why a man could do something like that to take a young boy’s life. <!-- begin: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-accordion mod-story-progress show-for-large-up"> <ul class="accordion progress-bar" data-accordion> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/news/officials-20-guns-stolen-from-airport-building-in-atlanta" >Officials: 20 guns stolen from airport building</a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/severe-storms-possible-this-weekend-1" >Severe storms possible this weekend</a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/charges-upgraded-against-homeowner-after-victim-in-contracting-dispute-shooting-dies" >Charges upgraded after victim dies</a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/firefighters-battle-blaze-at-storage-facility-in-dekalb-county" >Man arrested after storage facility fire</a> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 