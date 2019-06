- Police have dropped charges against a Georgia state senator and 14 other people arrested while protesting at the state Capitol last year.

Sen. Nikema Williams led the "Count Every Vote" demonstration that was held on Nov. 13.

The group was calling for uncounted ballots from the Nov. 6 election to be tallied.

That election included the contentious race for Georgia governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.

MORE: State senator speaks out after arrest

Williams had been booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disrupting the General Assembly.

She said she is considering suing Capitol Police over her arrest.

RELATED: Georgia state senator, 14 others arrested at Georgia Capitol