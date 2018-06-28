Charges dropped against boyfriend in baby death case

- The DeKalb County District Attorney drops charges against one of the defendants in a baby death case.

Police initially charged Shavone Whitehead and her boyfriend, Edward Wilson, in the death of Whitehead's 8-month-old child.

But Thursday, the DA’s office said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Wilson.

Whitehead still faces charges.

The baby girl died in August of 2016, two weeks after medics rushed her to the hospital.

Investigators said an autopsy showed the child suffered a traumatic brain injury and had several broken ribs and other injuries from past abuse.