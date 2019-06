- Criminal justice reform took center stage at Ebenezer Baptist Church with rapper T.I. and members of the Central Park Five.

They joined community activists in a rally to end mass incarceration.

The Let My People Go EMI Conference aims to teach criminal justice reform and give communities the resources they need to fight what they call the "prison industrial complex."

Two members of the Central Park Five joined T.I. and Ebenezer's own Rev. Raphael Warnock to lend their support to the cause.

The conference will run through Wednesday the 19 at Ebenezer Baptist Church.