EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418118775" class="mod-wrapper CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief gets away with $370K car, cash, gun a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418118775_418150810_114019";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418150810","video":"584267","title":"Thief%20steals%20%24370%2C000%20car","caption":"Thief%20steals%20%24370%2C000%20car","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F14%2FThief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F14%2FThief_steals__370_000_car_584267_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657761745%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DivoJkJKA7aptwM3xzOO1V2qsbU4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcaught-on-camera-thief-gets-away-with-370k-car-cash-gun"}},"createDate":"Jul 14 2019 09:22PM By Emilie Ikeda, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 14 2019 05:19PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 14 2019 09:22PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 09:30PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418118775-418150595"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418118775-418150595" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Thief_steals__370_000_car_0_7522581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418118775" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - An exotic car owner is turning to the public for help in tracking down his $370,000 Ferrari, but it's not the car he's most concerned about.</p> <p>The owner, who wants to remain anonymous, told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda that he's worried his loaded hand gun (which was in the stolen vehicle) has fallen into dangerous hands, and now he fears for the community's safety.</p> <p>Resident Brandi Nicole witnessed the theft Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.</p> <p>"I had a guy walk by me in the parking deck, and he was on his phone," she told FOX 5. "He looked like he didn't know what he was doing, or where he was going, what car he was looking for."</p> <p>Brandi Nicole parks next to the Ferrari. She was heading out for her morning cup of coffee. Surveillance video shows her enter her car just before a man approaches the same area off of Grandview Avenue.</p> <p>"Then I heard vroom vroom," Brandi Nicole recalled. So, she waited at the bottom of the garage to see which luxury vehicle was heading out so early.</p> <p>"Whenever he drove by, I was thinking, 'Well, I know that's not who owns that car,'" she said.</p> <p>The victim was notified, which is when he realized he could not find one of the copies of his key fob.</p> <p>"I was appalled at his audacity to walk into the complex, completely exposed, and to drive off in an exotic car that is owned by someone," the car owner said.</p> <p>He told FOX 5 he left several pairs of designer sunglasses, $300 and an expensive hand gun in the vehicle.</p> <p>"The gun was loaded and is still loaded, so I am greatly concerned about any police officers that pull him over or or any innocent victims," the owner added.</p> <p>The car theft comes just after police reported 52 slider crimes in Zone 2, which includes Buckhead, for the first half of 2019. A slider crime is when a thief enters the passenger side of a car as a driver fills the vehicle's gas tank.</p> <p>"It's alarming," Brandi Nicole said. "We don't even leave the house at night because we don't want to go out there and be caught up in anything."</p> <p>Atlanta Police are investigating the car theft. In the meantime, the owner is working on establishing a reward for tips. Although, his heart has softened since the incident; he is now urging the thief to come forward to face proper punishment...and mentorship.</p> <p>"It's really not about the car," the victim admitted. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/OVERTURNED%20AMBULANCE_1563156148972.png_7522702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/OVERTURNED%20AMBULANCE_1563156148972.png_7522702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/OVERTURNED%20AMBULANCE_1563156148972.png_7522702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/OVERTURNED%20AMBULANCE_1563156148972.png_7522702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/OVERTURNED%20AMBULANCE_1563156148972.png_7522702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Traffic accident causes ambulance to rollover in Midtown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after an ambulance rolled over during a crash in midtown Atlanta Sunday night. </p><p>The ambulance was driving west on 14th Street at the intersection of Techwood Drive with lights and sirens on, but was hit by a car. </p><p>Traffic camera video showed the ambulance on its side on 14th Street.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/atlanta-prepares-for-ice-deportation-crackdown" title="Atlanta prepares for ICE deportation crackdown" data-articleId="418072977" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/ICE_deportation_raids_planned_for_Atlant_0_7521827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/ICE_deportation_raids_planned_for_Atlant_0_7521827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/ICE_deportation_raids_planned_for_Atlant_0_7521827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/ICE_deportation_raids_planned_for_Atlant_0_7521827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/ICE_deportation_raids_planned_for_Atlant_0_7521827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ICE deportation raids planned for Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta prepares for ICE deportation crackdown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are preparing for large scale raids in 10 major cities across the country, with Atlanta being one of those targets.</p><p>Over the weekend, community groups protested the raids in Los Angeles, Chicago, and DeKalb County.</p><p>In downtown Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is hoping President Donald Trump will call off the raids before they even begin, saying this is not what she and other city leaders want from the federal government.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-armed-suspects-on-the-run-after-robbing-outback-steakhouse" title="Police: Armed suspects on the run after robbing Outback Steakhouse" data-articleId="418087913" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/Del_Amo_mall_shooting_in_Torrance_0_7349908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/Del_Amo_mall_shooting_in_Torrance_0_7349908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/Del_Amo_mall_shooting_in_Torrance_0_7349908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/Del_Amo_mall_shooting_in_Torrance_0_7349908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/03/Del_Amo_mall_shooting_in_Torrance_0_7349908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Woman on scooter rides down I-75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-prepares-for-ice-deportation-crackdown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/14/Getty_ICE_071419_1563106963834_7521270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Foreign nationals were arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by ICE on Feb. 9, 2017 in Atlanta. (Photo by Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)" title="635148734_1563106963834"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta prepares for ICE deportation crackdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/women-and-children-rescued-from-alcovy-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/RiverRescue_1563076077176_7521650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="RiverRescue_1563076077176.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters rescue man, children stranded in Alcovy River</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 