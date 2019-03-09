< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcatoosa-county-man-missing-for-over-a-week width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Catoosa County man missing for over a week Posted Mar 09 2019 09:40AM EST

RINGGOLD, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Deputies in Catoosa County are asking for help finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing for over a week.</p><p>Police say Brent Carrington Wiseman was last seen at his home on Breezy Lane in Ringgold, Georgia on Feb. 27.</p><p>Wiseman is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. 