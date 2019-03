- Deputies in Catoosa County are asking for help finding a 29-year-old man who has been missing for over a week.

Police say Brent Carrington Wiseman was last seen at his home on Breezy Lane in Ringgold, Georgia on Feb. 27.

Wiseman is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials say his family believes he might be in the area near Athens, Georgia.

If you have any information on where Wiseman is, please contact Detective James Stockard at 706-935-2424.