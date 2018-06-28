Cash reward offered in search for driver involved in deadly hit and run

- A cash reward was announced Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the driver of an SUV who caused a deadly crash which claimed the life of Fayette County grandfather.

Steve Mitchell was killed when his red pickup truck was forced off the road, into a guardrail, and down an embankment back on January 6. That 67-year-old grandfather was driving to the store when the SUV passed in the grass median in the southbound lanes of State Road 85 heading into Fayetteville. The black Mercedes SUV forced another vehicle into Mitchell's pickup.

Officials said Mitchell was killed instantly.

A quick snippet of the video shows the SUV speeding by a nearby surveillance video camera. But investigators are unable to tell if the driver is male or female.

Investigators said they are looking for a 2013 to 2017 Mercedes ML 350 or ML 450.

RELATED: Wife pleads for SUV driver who ran husband off road to come forward