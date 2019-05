- Nearly 10 months after authorities discovered the dismembered remains of a woman in Bartow County landfill, a man is finally facing charges in connection to her death.

Terrick Antwon Robinson is accused of distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl to 20-year-old Courtney Nicole Dubois.

The remains of the West Virginia woman was found Aug. 13, 2018. by a sanitation worker while emptying a trash compactor. Dubois was reported missing by the Fairmont, West Virginia Police Department. Investigators were able to use dental records to make a positive identification.

Investigators said there were no surveillance cameras at the facility.

The Bartow County Sheriff told FOX 5 News just after Dubois’ remains were found he has never seen a more disturbing case.

Robinson was arrested in Fairmont, West Virginia. He's accused of running a drug operation from Georgia to West Virginia.

