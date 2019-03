A sign is posted in front of a Marriott hotel on November 16, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A sign is posted in front of a Marriott hotel on November 16, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

- Two cars were stolen from a Buckhead hotel Saturday morning after thieves broke into a valet key box early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators told FOX 5, the incident happened at the Marriott hotel at 3405 Lenox Road.

Two cars, a white Ford Expedition and a Chrysler 300 sedan, were stolen from the valet area.

The stolen Ford Expedition had a tracking and was later found at 3200 Stone Road with no one inside. The Expedition was returned to the owner, according to authorities.

Police said the suspects drove up in a black Jeep Cherokee.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.