- Carrollton Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

Police told FOX 5, Nohelia Nohemi Galeas Flores, was last seen at 281 North Winds Blvd. She is accompanied by 25-year-old Wilson Morales.

Authorities said Morales may be driving a black 1998 Honda Civic with Georgia tag number RKU 6160. The vehicle is believed to be heading north on Highway 27.

Anyone with any information on Flores' whereabouts should contact the Carrollton Police Department or dial 911 immediately.