- Carrollton police want to track down the driver who hit man and kept going.

This is a picture of the car believed to be involved, a 2017 Hyundai Accent.

The hit and run happened last Wednesday just before midnight.

Police say the victim was walking across Alabama Street when the car hit him.

That man remains in the hospital in serious condition as of Monday night.

Anyone who has information about the driver should contact the police.