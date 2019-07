- Police need help identifying a possible suspect in a hit and run in Carrollton last week.

It happened on July 3 around 11:50 p.m. According to police, a man was walking across Alabama Street when he was struck by a vehicle driving westbound.

Police said after the man was struck, the car left the scene and turned left onto Brumbelow Road.

The victim is in serious condition.

Carrollton police released an image of a man driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent Value Edtion, believing it's the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-834-4451.