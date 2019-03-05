< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcarrollton-man-missing-for-3-days width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393195915" data-article-version="1.0">Carrollton man missing for 3 days</h1> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393195915" data-article-version="1.0">Carrollton man missing for 3 days</h1> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 10:04PM EST</span></p> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Carrollton police are on the lookout for a man who went missing Saturday night.</p><p>According to the Carrollton Police Department, 34-year-old Alex Duran Burson was last seen Saturday around 9:20 p.m. at Printer's Ale on Columbia Drive. He hasn't been heard from since, and police say his phone isn't currently on him.</p><p>Burson was driving a 2004 Green Nissan Xterra with the Georgia tag RPQ6885.</p><p>Burson is 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weigh of around 200 pounds.</p><p>If you have any information that can help, please call Carrollton Detective Dan Keever at 770-834-4451.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="728" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcarrolltonpd%2Fposts%2F2231569123555078&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">
