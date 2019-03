- Carrollton police are on the lookout for a man who went missing Saturday night.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, 34-year-old Alex Duran Burson was last seen Saturday around 9:20 p.m. at Printer's Ale on Columbia Drive. He hasn't been heard from since, and police say his phone isn't currently on him.

Burson was driving a 2004 Green Nissan Xterra with the Georgia tag RPQ6885.

Burson is 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weigh of around 200 pounds.

If you have any information that can help, please call Carrollton Detective Dan Keever at 770-834-4451.