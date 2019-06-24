< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414569824" data-article-version="1.0">Carrollton jury duty scam</h1> By <a href="mailto:george.franco@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/carrollton-jury-duty-scam">George Franco</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/carrollton-jury-duty-scam">FOX 5 News </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:28AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414569824"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:43PM EDT<span></p>  a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414569824_414564892_110888";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414564892","video":"577879","title":"Carrollton%20jury%20duty%20scam","caption":"Carrollton%20jury%20duty%20scam","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FCarrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FCarrollton_jury_duty_scam_577879_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656042194%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhtNcPNsAFq6jG_3ZHD3RtLhULq0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcarrollton-jury-duty-scam"}},"createDate":"Jun 24 2019 11:43PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414569824_414564892_110888",video:"577879",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Carrollton%2520jury%2520duty%2520scam",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_577879_1800.mp4?Expires=1656042194&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=htNcPNsAFq6jG_3ZHD3RtLhULq0",eventLabel:"Carrollton%20jury%20duty%20scam-414564892",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcarrollton-jury-duty-scam"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:george.franco@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/carrollton-jury-duty-scam">George Franco</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/carrollton-jury-duty-scam">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414569824"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:43PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414569824" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414569824-414564877"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414569824-414564877" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414569824" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CARROLLTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It's a scam spanning between Georgia and North Carolina. It involves a woman who was fooled into sending thousands of dollars to a scammer after she was threatened with arrest for not showing up for jury duty.</p><p>"She's using some of the money that was scammed out of a victim in North Carolina at a jury scam," said Lt. Blake Hitchcock with the Carrollton Police Department.</p><p>The woman was seen on surveillance at a QuikTrip on Bankhead Highway on the outer edge of Carrollton. Lt. Hitchcock said she spent money from a green dot gift card bought in the Carrollton area. But the funds originated hundreds of miles away in Laurinburg North Carolina.</p><p>Lt. Hitchcock told FOX 5 News a woman there was scammed into paying more than $4,000 when someone identifying himself as a deputy called threatening to arrest her for failing to show up for jury duty.</p><p>"He said you have two warrants for your arrest but to avoid being arrested you can actually pay a fine over the phone and she believed it," said Lt. Hitchcock.</p><p>Hitchcock said the woman bought nine green dot gift cards on three separate occasions to pay off her supposed warrants.</p><p>"She actually called him back and gave him the actual numbers off the back where when you do that they're able to use those numbers and use the money," said Lt. Hitchcock.</p><p>He said it's unclear who the man is but the woman was recorded at the QT spending some of that money.</p><p>Carrollton resident Joe Nalley is convinced he's seen her before.</p><p>"She was at the QuickTrip begging for money on the sidewalk," said Nalley.</p><p>Carrollton Police are unsure of the woman's role in the scam.</p><p>Investigators told FOX 5 News money was also spent at a Dollar General Store, this Bar and Grill, and seven other locations mostly on Bankhead Highway.</p><p>They're also searching for a woman wearing sunglasses whose picture was taken at an ATM in another jurisdiction.</p><p>Lt. Hitchcock said both women are considered persons of interest.</p><p>"They could be the runners going to get the money. They might think they're doing something legitimate which they are not but it may not be illegal," said Lt. <p><strong class='dateline'>CARROLLTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It's a scam spanning between Georgia and North Carolina. It involves a woman who was fooled into sending thousands of dollars to a scammer after she was threatened with arrest for not showing up for jury duty.</p><p>"She's using some of the money that was scammed out of a victim in North Carolina at a jury scam," said Lt. Blake Hitchcock with the Carrollton Police Department.</p><p>The woman was seen on surveillance at a QuikTrip on Bankhead Highway on the outer edge of Carrollton. Lt. Hitchcock said she spent money from a green dot gift card bought in the Carrollton area. But the funds originated hundreds of miles away in Laurinburg North Carolina.</p>

Severe storms blow through metro Atlanta
By David Chandley, FOX 5 Storm Team
Posted Jun 24 2019 05:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 12:26AM EDT
The FOX 5 Storm Team was busy Monday afternoon and evening tracking power to severe thunderstorms which blew through metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Storms tore through the metro Atlanta area starting a little after 5 p.m. There were reports of heavy rain and high winds. There was also a lot of lightning associated with this storm.

Police: Kansas woman tries to take infant from family
By Morse Diggs, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 24 2019 10:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 10:16PM EDT
A Kansas woman tried to take a baby and also a little boy from a Lithia Springs couple in the middle of the atrium at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police say. It happened early Saturday. The mother says as she was pushing a stroller with her infant inside, the suspect came up from behind and began pushing as well. The mother called the action strange initially, then told the woman -- identified as Esther Daniels -- that she did not need help and to let go.

Crooks steal $12,000 worth of merchandise...from Kroger
By Emilie Ikeda, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 24 2019 05:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 07:58PM EDT
Atlanta Police are searching for a trio of crooks who got away with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, but not from a jewelry store or high-end boutique. They snagged the goods from two Kroger grocery stores. "It's mind-boggling!" said James Kulstad, who frequently shops at Kroger. Shoppers were shocked to learn of the brazen crime at such busy Kroger locations off of Caroline Street and Glenwood Avenue. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe storms blow through metro Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FOX 5 Storm Team was busy Monday afternoon and evening tracking power to severe thunderstorms which blew through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.</p><p>Storms tore through the metro Atlanta area starting a little after 5 p.m. There were reports of heavy rain and high winds. There was also a lot of lightning associated with this storm.</p><p>% INLINE %</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-kansas-woman-tries-to-take-infant-from-family" title="Police: Kansas woman tries to take infant from family" data-articleId="414540095" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kansas_woman_tries_to_take_infant_from_f_0_7438137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kansas_woman_tries_to_take_infant_from_f_0_7438137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kansas_woman_tries_to_take_infant_from_f_0_7438137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kansas_woman_tries_to_take_infant_from_f_0_7438137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kansas_woman_tries_to_take_infant_from_f_0_7438137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kansas woman tries to take infant from family" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Kansas woman tries to take infant from family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Morse Diggs</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Kansas woman tried to take a baby and also a little boy from a Lithia Springs couple in the middle of the atrium at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police say.</p><p>It happened early Saturday. The mother says as she was pushing a stroller with her infant inside, the suspect came up from behind and began pushing as well.</p><p>The mother called the action strange initially, then told the woman -- identified as Esther Daniels -- that she did not need help and to let go.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crooks-steal-12-000-worth-of-merchandisefrom-kroger" title="Crooks steal $12,000 worth of merchandise...from Kroger" data-articleId="414481922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Kroger_theft_0_7438977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kroger theft" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crooks steal $12,000 worth of merchandise...from Kroger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Emilie Ikeda</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta Police are searching for a trio of crooks who got away with thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, but not from a jewelry store or high-end boutique. They snagged the goods from two Kroger grocery stores.</p><p>"It's mind-boggling!" said James Kulstad, who frequently shops at Kroger.</p><p>Shoppers were shocked to learn of the brazen crime at such busy Kroger locations off of Caroline Street and Glenwood Avenue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-women-sexually-assaulted-possibly-drugged"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Police_say_4_men_sexually_assaulted__rob_0_7441010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_say_4_men_sexually_assaulted__rob_0_20190625034157"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: women sexually assaulted, possibly drugged</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/carrollton-jury-duty-scam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_7441012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Carrollton_jury_duty_scam_0_20190625034316"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carrollton jury duty scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/reddish-looks-to-make-new-home-with-hawks-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_20190624235023"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reddish looks to make new home with Hawks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-kansas-woman-tries-to-take-infant-from-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P AIRPORT ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING 5P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Kansas woman tries to take infant from family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span 