- A hoax sparked a bomb scare and evacuation today in downtown Marietta.

Police say the driver of a Porsche placed a note in public view on his dashboard.

The note stated that the luxury car was rigged to explode if anyone tried to start it or drive it out of the parking lot.

The Bomb Squad was called to the scene and nearby buildings were evacuated.

Officers eventually found the car's owner, who told them that the note was a joke between two friends.

The joke wasn't funny to police, who charged him with reckless conduct and booked him into the Fulton County Jail.