Car fire causes delays at Atlanta airport

- A car fire at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport sent thick black smoke into the air on Saturday.

The fire happened just before 4 in the afternoon near the north terminal. Firefighters had gotten the blaze under control by around 4:30 p.m. The airport's official Twitter account responded to FOX 5 that the issue had been resolved.

Fire investigators say there were no injuries.

Currently, officials are investigating the cause of the fire.