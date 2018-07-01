Car crashes through DeKalb elementary school

- A DeKalb elementary school has suffered damages after a car crashed through one of its walls.

The accident happened Saturday night at Redan Elementary School on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

On Sunday morning, the car was still there, halfway through the brick wall near one of the school's doors.

A look at the inside showed rubble and damages from the accident, which had not yet been removed.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash or whether there were any injuries.