- Three people are in custody after police said Georgia State Patrol troopers were led on a chase which ended in the vehicle crashing into a building.

It started around 3:30 p.m. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle which had been reported stolen, but instead, the driver took off, according to Atlanta Police.

The pursuit ended in the 1100 block of Oakland Drive in southwest Atlanta when the vehicle struck a building. Police said five people ran from the vehicle. Officers were able to take three of them into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene after the crash.

The driver of the stolen vehicle complained of some minor pain due to the crash, police said. No officers or troopers were injured.

Police said they continue to search for the two other men who ran.

The names of those arrested and their charges have not yet been released.