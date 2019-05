- Gwinnett County detectives are investigating a series of break-ins at two parks.

The first break-in happened at Collins Hill Park in Lawrenceville last Wednesday afternoon.

The man seen in a surveillance photo released by police used the victim's credit cards at the Kroger on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee.

The second break-in happened at Lenora Park in Snellville.

The thieves stole a purse and used the credit cards to buy things at Kroger stores in Snellville and Lithonia and a Macy's in Morrow.

These are Crime Stoppers cases, so tipsters could be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.