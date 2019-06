- Three weeks after 20-year-old Eric Amis Jr., who was known as EJ, was hit and killed by a car while riding a scooter, the woman driving that car was arrested. Nacory Wright is charged with Vehicular Homicide and Speeding.

"Still heartbroken and praying we can get some things changed," said EJ's uncle, Pastor David Roy.

While still grieving, EJ's family is taking action. They want new regulations regarding the two-wheelers in place. They want scooters on sidewalks, not in the streets. They want mandatory helmet use, and they want all riders to have a license.

"EJ's Law will be a law that makes people who drive scooters to be licensed," said Pastor Roy.

The family plans to take their concerns to city leaders.

"To have a serious conversation about how to address the explosion of shooters and the lack of regulations that control them," said attorney Mawuli Davis.

City Council President Felicia Moore has already said something needs to be done.

"We've got to get this under control," said Moore.

The family says changes need to come soon before another life is lost.

"It's bound to happen again unless we can get some controls and mechanisms that control the way the scooters are being managed in the city," said Davis.

The family has also started a petition which can be found by clicking here.

