- A church in Butts County was targeted for one of its vehicles.

Investigators said the Stark United Methodist Church in Jackson had its van stolen.

Images of the van were released in hopes someone would recognize it and contact authorities.

The theft took place sometime during the overnight hours between May 16 and May 17.

Investigators describe the vehicles as a white 15-passenger 2008 Chevrolet Express with Georgia tag BFW6715. The van has the name of the church, its phone number, and website written on the side.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911 immediately.