- A major road closure in DeKalb County drivers should be aware of.

The intersection at Ponce De Leon Avenue and Briarcliff Road will be closed through the weekend.

Crews will be doing prep work for future sewer and water line repairs.

Officials said the closure will start 9 p.m. Friday and will last through Monday at 5 a.m.

Officials said detours will be in place and traffic delays will be likely.