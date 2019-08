- Business leaders want to work with law enforcement to find ways to crack down on human trafficking in metro Atlanta.

Organizers held the second of three business roundtables Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak and businessman Ted Blum spoke at the event.

Pak said business leaders are participating in three task forces with law enforcement to end to human trafficking.

Federal prosecutors said they've been able to solve a number of sex trafficking cases involving minors here in Atlanta.

Organizers said they plan to continue to bring awareness to the issue to solve more cases here in metro Atlanta.