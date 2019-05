- Atlanta police are looking for a burglar with an unusual target -- a dog park.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on May 20 at the Fetch Dog Park located at 520 Decatur Street SE. Atlanta police said surveillance video caught the suspect taking the hinges off the door to one of the trailers on the property. Once inside, police said the thief stole bottles of liquor and beer.

Investigators said they got a pretty clear image of the man and hope someone recognized him.

This is a Crime Stoppers case and tipster could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).