Atlanta killing caught on camera

- On a residential street in north Atlanta, gunfire rings out in the middle of the afternoon and the confrontation was captured on home surveillance.

Atlanta investigators released a video to seek the public's help in putting a name to the clear images of two men who approached the homeowner's property.

That resident, identified as Jeremie Charles, comes out to the front yard and says something to one of the men. In seconds, they begin fighting. The resident has a weapon and so does the other unidentified man in the video.

That man fires several shots killing the resident. Charles is left in his front yard as the two intruders fled.

Police say they were driven away by an older man identified as Spencer Douglas Henry. Police caught up with him and locked him up.