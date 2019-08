- A late-night drive-by shooting sent two men to the hospital.

Atlanta Police say the victims were visiting a relative at the Core Lindbergh apartment building on Morosgo Drive in Buckhead. The men were outside when a black vehicle drove up around 11 p.m. Thursday and someone inside the car started shooting, hitting both of the men. The vehicle then sped away.

Paramedics rushed one of the victims to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors treated him for a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say he underwent surgery during the overnight hours. The other victim was shot in the hand. A private car took him to Piedmont Hospital. Both are in stable condition.

Investigators have no idea why the men were targeted by the drive-by shooters. The victim at Grady couldn't talk due to his injury, the one at Piedmont was too upset to give police any useful information.

The shooting shattered a window in one of the first-floor apartments. Police couldn't say if that was the unit the men were visiting when they were shot. Nor could theysay how many rounds were fired.