- The Atlanta Braves have been spending the week honoring and giving back to those who actively contribute and volunteer in their community.

Friday, they surprised Denise Leak. She started the organization Joseph and Sarah Caring for Vets, or JSCV, in 2012. The organization is dedicated to helping homeless veterans.

JSCV has a house in the Vine City neighborhood which provides a safe, cost-free, and comfortable home for up to six veterans at a time.

The Atlanta Braves and FOX Sports South stopped by Friday. Representatives from both companies surprised her with the award and a $5,000 donation.

Braves players then packed survival kits for vets, mowed the grass, and cleaned the house.

Community Heroes' Week is a week-long celebration that honors inspiring individuals who have made a lasting and positive impact on their community.