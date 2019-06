- A huge surprise for a pair of business owners.

The Atlanta Braves honored Michael and Tempa Kohlers Wednesday.

It was part of the team's Community Heroes Week.

The Kohlers are co-founders of Special Kneads and Treats.

It's a non-profit bakery that provides free birthday cakes to families who can't afford one.

Atlanta Braves players and the Tomahawk Team surprised the couple with a $5,000 check during a mock interview with broadcasters.

The Braves will honor Michael and Tempa during the middle of the third inning of Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.