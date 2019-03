- The Atlanta Braves are donating $100,000 to tornado relief efforts in both Georgia and Alabama.

The team announced Friday it has also launched an online auction where all the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

The auction is live through March 27.

Items include autographs from players, Tom Glavine's pitching rubber, and the chance to throw out the first pitch in the exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds later this month.

To get in on the bidding action and help with the relief efforts go to Braves.com/relief.