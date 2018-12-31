Boy dies after being pulled from burning Cobb County home

- In a tragic turn, a fire that killed a Cobb County mother has now claimed the life of her son.

The fire happened at a home on the 4000 block of Missy Way in Powder Springs early Thursday morning.

Firefighters pulled the boy from a child from a second-story window. They were able to get his mother, 39-year-old Teresa Elroad, out of the home, but she died a short time after she was was transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital.

Medics rushed the boy to a local hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition. Sadly, according to the family's GoFundMe page, the little boy also passed away over the weekend.

A third victim, Richard Elrod, was able to escape with minor injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.