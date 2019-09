- A boil water advisory, issued Saturday morning by DeKalb Watershed, continues for the City of Dunwoody. Authorities say more testing is needed in lines around that area.

The advisory was issued after two power outages overnight Friday at the Candler Filtration Plant in DeKalb County. Water Management says the short power outages caused pressure to drop across the service area. The drop in pressure can sometimes lead to backflow in lines, causing the concern for contamination. Officials say the advisory was issued 'out of an abundance of caution'.

Dunwoody city leaders noted on social media that additional testing will be done through Monday. All other areas of DeKalb County have been given the 'all clear'.

Meanwhile, the advisory caused many restaurants and coffee shops to alter the way they operate or close completely. FOX 5 News encounters several restaurants closed throughout the county, as well as a run on bottled water at local stores.

A nutrition contingency plan is in effect for schools in Dunwoody including, Austin Elementary School, Chestnut Elementary School, Dunwoody Elementary School, Dunwoody High School, Kingsley Elementary School, Peachtree Middle School, and Vanderlyn Elementary School. Bottled water will be provided for students and staff to drink. The tap water is safe for hand washing.