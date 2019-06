- DNA testing has confirmed that remains found in Clayton County are those of a Norcross mother missing for more than two years, authorities announced Friday.

Beatriz Noemi Espinoza-Fuentes, 25, was reported missing on March 25, 2017. She was last seen at Hickory Grove Apartments and told family members she was leaving with her 3-year-old child.

That same day, her child was found wandering on South Norcross Tucker Road near Norcross.

The bodies of two homicide victims were found in Clayton County in the spring of 2017.

Authorities said Friday that one of those victims is Espinoza-Fuentes and they are investigating the case as a possible kidnapping in Gwinnett County.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-690-9496 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS to remain anonymous. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and indictment are eligible for a reward.

