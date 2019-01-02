Bodies found in burned truck may be missing Greene County couple

- Investigators believe they've found the burned bodies of a missing couple from Greene County.

Officials say they located Stephen and Melissa Meeks Rhodes' truck last night off Carters Ford Road in neighboring Taliferro County.

They say the truck had been set on fire.

Family members reported the couple missing from their Greene County house Tuesday. The truck was found a few hours later.

So far, investigators haven't confirmed whether the bodies found inside where Stephen and Melissa's.

The Greene County Sheriff told the Athens-Banner Herald the couple's daughter told deputies she saw something disturbing in her yard before reporting her parents missing.