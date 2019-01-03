Blood drive held to honor fallen DeKalb County officer

- A blood drive was held in honor of another officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Edgar Flores was killed during a traffic stop last month.

His colleagues hosted a blood drive in his memory Thursday at the South Precinct on Shepherd Drive in Decatur.

FOX 5 News spoke to one of the people who gave blood who explained why it was important to him to donate.

Flores had been on the DeKalb County Police force for only 19 months when he was killed last month by a driver during a traffic stop on Candler Road.

Officer Flores was only 24 years old.

