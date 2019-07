- Blood shortages are impacting blood center across the country, including in Georgia.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is facing an emergency need for all blood types. Local hospitals, such as Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Atlanta Medical Center, and North Fulton Regional, rely on LifeSouth and blood donors.

All types are necessary and donors are being asked to give now, ensuring all hospitals have the blood needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers, and chronic illnesses.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

If you're interested in donating, you can do so at one of the following locations:

Atlanta Donor Center: 4891 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30338

McDonough Donor Center: 329 Westridge Parkway, McDonough, GA 30253

Gainesville Donor Center: 1200 McEver Road, Gainesville, GA 30504

LifeSouth's bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations. For more details click here or call 888-795-2707.