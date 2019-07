- The metro Atlanta area is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with events for the whole family.

If you've got a little one, the Children's Museum of Atlanta is hosting a space exploration day Saturday.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have activities running throughout the day.

Tickets are $16.95 per person.

The Fernbank is also celebrating the anniversary with a special event.

In addition to ongoing activities throughout the day, the museum's great hall will host a moon landing celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is shooting for the stars with a special Star Lab session.

Participants will learn all about the night sky, and get prepared to do a little stargazing with a trip to the planetarium.

In north Georgia, the Tellus Science Museum is hosting a "Reaching for the Moon" event, with activities planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free for members or $15.95 for adults and $11.95 for kids.