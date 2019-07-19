Thomas said she was stunned by his anger. "I said, 'Sir, you don't even know me. I'm not lazy. I'm nine months pregnant.'"
Thomas said she never identified herself to the man as a public official. She said she was so taken aback by his actions that she didn't think to try to record them.
The incident came days after President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of color, including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, should go back to the "broken and crime-infested" countries they came from.
In Thomas' video, she alludes to Trump's attacks on Omar. Thomas never mentions Trump's name but says, "There's so much hate in this world and it's being incited by our president every single day."
Thomas told The Associated Press that it appeared the man had already paid for his groceries when he approached her.
"He ran up on me and just verbally assaulted me," she said in the AP interview. At one point, Thomas said, the man told her "You people are ignorant."
Thomas said a store employee at some point approached the man and told him to leave. She said she believes store employees were slow to respond to the assault.
She said the incident happened at a Publix store in Mableton. A phone and email message requesting comment from Publix in Georgia did not receive an immediate response Friday evening.
Thomas told the AP she notified police and that she would seek store video of the incident.
Posted Jul 19 2019 05:54PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 08:35AM EDT
DeKalb County Police are have arrested a teenager suspected of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, police said they have arrested 19-year-old Carlos Bernal for the murder of 17-year-old Gerardo Cabrera-Perez.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Foxwood Apartments located in the 3800 block of McElroy Road. DeKalb County Police said they found Cabrera-Perez in the wooden gazebo area, right next to the playground.
Posted Jul 20 2019 08:05AM EDT
Doctors are working to save a man after someone shot him multiple times in Tucker.
Police say the shooting happened Saturday morning along Britt Road in Tucker.
Officers responded to the area after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots.
Posted Jul 19 2019 11:07PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:46PM EDT
Police released new video Friday showing what officers said is a person of interested in a homicide investigation from last week.
Officers got a 911 call after 3 a.m. on July 12 referencing gunshots in the 2100 block of Tula Street in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police said an argument between two groups of people at the Buckhead Lost Nightclub escalated into gunfire.
Investigators said one man suffered several gunshot wounds in the chaos. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital where he died.