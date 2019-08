- Members of the motorcycle community in Dawson County paid tribute to a woman who was allegedly gunned down in the parking lot of a fire station by her own husband.

Deputies say 44-year-old Amy Alexandria Gibson was looking for safety at Dawson County Fire Station No. 7 at 170 Dawson Forest Road West. Her husband, 44-year-old Jeremy Wade Gibson, drove up to the parking area in a separate vehicle. He then shot his wife, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said.

In the backseat of Amy Gibson's car was the couple's two children, ages 8 and 5. They were taken into custody by the Division of Children and Families.

Saturday, members of the Dawson County community held a benefit ride to raise money for the children.

Organizers say they've been "on their hearts" since the violence.

"Any time a family violence situation, especially involving children, it's important that the community come together and do what we can," organizer Sunny Barrentine said. "They're going to need a lot of care and support and special attention in the next months and years."

Saturday's ride went from the Georgia Racing Hall of Fall in Dawsonville to Johnny B's in Dahlonega.