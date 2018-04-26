Big changes coming to North DeKalb Mall, homeowners have concerns

- Big changes coming to North DeKalb Mall. Some are excited about a new development revitalizing the area. Others think it will bring too much traffic and cause other problems. Thursday night, the developer met with more than 200 residents who had a lot of questions.

Amy Langley lives near the mall, she wanted to find out more about the redevelopment of the mall.

"Thinks here have gone down a lot since Macy's left, so I'm just looking forward to renovation, renewal," said Langley.

The developer, The Sterling Organization, has big plans for the 50 acres. They plan to put in a Costco, 425 apartments, 40 to 50 townhomes, retail space, office space and a food hall. But many at the meeting expressed concern about the traffic.

"It already can get very tight on these streets so adding 450 more units, I don't know how much can be absorbed without causing heads he's for everyone," said Denise Marie Hanusek.

Karen Wells is also concerned about the traffic.

"I just want to know what they plan to do with the extra traffic that's going to come in with this," said Wells.

Most everyone agrees something needs to be done with the old mall. Some just accept that with more shops, restaurants, and homes, there will be more cars.

"I'm just excited to see what's going on. I'm excited to see some change here because what we have is really non-existent. For some improvement you have to deal with good and bad," said Ben Beitzel.