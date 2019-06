A file photo of traffic (pixabay). A file photo of traffic (pixabay).

- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is hosting defensive driving classes for teenage drivers.

The classes are free in July.

The defensive driving class is designed to help young drivers avoid distractions and reduce the number of injuries and crashes that are associated with teen drivers.

To be eligible to attend, you must be 16 to 20 years old and have a valid Georgia driver's license.

Seats are limited.

For more information and registration, contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Outreach Section at 478-803-2710.

The registration deadline is Friday, July 3.