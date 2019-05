Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

- Sen. Bernie Sanders is bringing his 2020 presidential campaign to Atlanta.

Antioch Baptist Church North says the senator is set to greet their congregation Sunday morning during the church's 10 a.m. worship service.

The church is located along Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

The Democratic presidential candidate's stop in Atlanta comes during a long weekend traveling through the South.

He has made stops in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

On Saturday in Augusta, Georgia, Sanders took aim at Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's signing of the "heartbeat bill," which would restrict abortions after six weeks.

"We are here in Augusta to say: We will not allow states to take away a woman's constitutional right to control her own body," the senator tweeted on Saturday.