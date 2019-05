- An Ohio company is recalling hundreds of pounds of beef pasta products after officials say they were produced without being federally inspected.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of a beef stroganoff pasta item from BEF Foods, Inc.

According to officials, the pasta was produced outside of inspection hours.

The recall impacts around 527 pounds of the company's "Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta" with a use by date of July 2.

The product has the establishment number EST. M-46062 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say the beef stroganoff was shipped to locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone having an adverse reaction to the pasta, but officials still recomend the product throw it away immediately.