- There was a bit of a surprise in Alpharetta.

Photos tweeted out by the city of Alpharetta Wednesday show quite the sight.

Mayor Jim Gilven took the picture of a black bear swimming in Lake Windward.

There have also been reports of bear sightings near Alpharetta High School.

A neighbor recently captured video of a furry trespasser taking a hike through her neighbor's backyard.

That neighborhood near Lake Windward and authorities said it may be the same bear.