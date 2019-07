- A Bartow County woman had a terrifying encounter with a bear!

Tricia Boyles says she was driving home on GA-20 near Bells Ferry Road, when a bear came running down a hill right into the road.

"I seen something black and moving fast and I wasn't even sure what it was at first. It was right in front of me and there was nothing I could do," said Boyles.

She says the bear was thrown two lanes over and was hit by a second car.

Neither driver was injured, but Boyles car needs some repairs.

"Busted my grill, and bumper, 1400 dollars worth of damage," said Boyles.

Boyles says a couple of guys in a pickup stopped to take a look. She says they scooped up the bear and put it in the back of their truck.

Boyles says while she was on the phone with 911 reporting the accident, the guys took off with the bear. She never saw it again.