- It was back to business for a Marietta councilman who was arrested last month after a traffic crash. Reggie Copeland was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Councilman Copeland said little about his arrest.

"Can we talk about your arrest?" asked FOX 5's Denise Dillon as Copeland was walking into Council chambers.

"No mam," was his only response. He did not respond to additional questions.

Police said Copeland was in a car accident last month at the intersection of South Fairground and Haley Street. Police said another driver was making a U-turn and collided with Copeland's truck.

According to an arrest warrant, when police showed up they asked Copeland for his driver's license, but he refused to hand it over. The warrant also states Copeland refused to get out of his vehicle and eventually "Officers grabbed" him and tried to pull him out of the vehicle.

Copeland was not arrested at the accident scene, but days later a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said Copeland's arrest does not affect his position on the council.

"For somebody to be removed it would take a felony and these are misdemeanors and he has to have his day in court. He's still a member of this team and we're going to work together," said Mayor Tumlin.

Monday night, Councilman Copeland's arm was in a sling and he appeared to be wearing a medical boot. FOX 5 News asked if his injuries had anything to do with the car crash, but he did not respond.

According to the initial police report, no one was injured in the accident.

