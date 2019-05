- The city of Avondale Estates in DeKalb County recognizes Memorial Day a little early.

Friday, The Avondale Estates Garden Club and The Avon Garden Club joined city officials in placing a commemoratives wreath on the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker in front of City Hall.

The ceremony and wreath laying was intended to honor all of those who have died serving our country.

The mayor said the Memorial Day holiday holds a special significance for him.

Memorial day is this Monday.