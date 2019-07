- Authorities in Fulton County are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of the woman along with a photo of the gold hoop earrings she was wearing.

Investigators say the woman is believed to be between 22 and 35 years old.

Her body was found in the Chattahoochee River near Tulane Drive on Sunday, July 7.

If you have any information that can help identify her, please call Fulton County police at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 404-613-TIPS (8477).