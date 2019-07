- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Friday afternoon released the identity of a man shot and killed by a Roswell police officer on the Fourth of July.

Olivio Sandoval Diaz, 47, attacked the officer with a wooden stick after the GBI said the officer tried to break up an altercation between Diaz and a store clerk. It happened at the gas station on the corner of Atlanta and Magnolia streets around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Roswell police said the officer was in the area grabbing a cup of coffee when he noticed the man acting strange. The officer intervened, but the GBI said Diaz continually used a stick to hit the officer. The strikes continued despite the officer using a TASER, investigators said.

The officer eventually pulled out his gun and opened fire on the man. Investigators said the man was taken to North Fulton Hospital but later died. The officer was also treated for minor injuries but has since been released.

The name of the officer has not been released.

RELATED: Police: Suspect dead, officer injured after scuffle at Roswell gas station