- Pay up or the tap will run dry. Atlanta water officials are sending a notice citywide to the 24,000 homeowners and apartment dwellers who have fallen behind making payment.

Employees were out Wednesday shutting off the water.

Atlanta is owed $10 million in overdue accounts -- that is ratepayers who have missed two cycles.

The coverage area goes far beyond city limits. Atlanta supplies customers from sandy springs to the north down to south Fulton County.

Mohamed Balla, a deputy commissioner, says the city will work with customers, but they have to hear from the account holder.

Anyone who waits until service is cut, it will cost even more to reestablish service.