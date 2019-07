- A Boil Water Notice has been issued for South Fulton, Union City, Fairburn, and a portion of southwest Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E Mays Drive SW between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Road SW.

The Department of Watershed Management issued the following statement to FOX 5 News Monday evening which reads in part:

“The Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory. Out of an abundance caution to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”

DWM officials said a loss of power at the Adamsville Pump Station triggered a temporary loss of pressure in a portion of the drinking water system. The system was fully restored within about 70 minutes.

Officials said they will follow its flushing protocols for the system as a precaution and will initiate sampling of the affected zones.

Water officials advise to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking. Or use bottle water until the advisory is lift. Tap water used for handwashing or showers with soap should be safe except before food preparation.

No word on when the notice will be lifted.